NBA Wrap: Harden’s triple-double downs the Cavs

James Harden hit a triple-double that included 35 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists on Thursday to help the Houston Rockets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-113.

Harden also had five steals and a block as Houston extended its winning streak to four games.

James Harden: First player in last 30 seasons with 35+ PTS, 10+ AST, 10+ REB & 5+ STL in a game since Michael Jordan (1989). pic.twitter.com/4pAAjr7Xtj — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 10, 2017

LeBron James scored 33 points for the Cavs while Jeff Green added 27.

Houston had led by thirteen points in the final quarter before the Cavaliers went on a 13-1 run to cut the lead to 112-111 with 90 seconds left.

A couple of baskets from Clint Capela including a rebound on a miss by Harden then helped Houston stretch the lead to four points.

Clint Capela cleans up the miss!@cavs 🏀coming out of time-out trailing 117-113 with 10.7 to play. Watch: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/dwoJJf1xZD — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2017

Capela, who finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, blocked a James shot in the final seconds to secure the win.

It was the Cavs sixth loss in their last eight.

John Wall scored 23 points and Bradley Beal added 22 as the Washington Wizards beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-95.

Lonzo Ball had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, but the No. 2 overall draft pick made just 25 percent of his field-goal attempts against the Wizards.

Wall scores a game high 23, Beal adds 22. @WashWizards get home win, beat @Lakers 111-95. Lonzo: 10 PTS, 8 REB & 8 AST. pic.twitter.com/NWwEc9CuGR — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2017

Washington’s Otto Porter Jr. finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Markieff Morris scored 16 points.

DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points and Serge Ibaka added 19 as Toronto beat New Orleans 122-118.

DeRozan scores @Raptors final 8 PTS. He finishes with 33. TOR improves to 7-4, defeat @PelicansNBA 122-118. Jrue: 34 PTS (season-high), 11 AST. pic.twitter.com/NbgKOSsIWC — NBA (@NBA) November 10, 2017

Kyle Lowry scored hit 18 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 13 rebounds for the Raptors.

Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 34 points and made 11 assists, while DeMarcus Cousins added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans.

All the scores from Thursday’s NBA action:

Washington Wizards 111-95 Los Angeles Lakers

Toronto Raptors 122-118 New Orleans Pelicans

Houston Rockets 117-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

Sacramento Kings 109-108 Philadelphia 76ers

Denver Nuggets 102-92 Oklahoma City Thunder