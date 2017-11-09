NBA Wrap: Celtics beat Lakers for 10th straight win

Aron Baynes equalled his career high of 21 points while Kyrie Irving scored 19 as the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-96 on Wednesday night for a 10th straight win.

Baynes also had eight rebounds and three assists, as Boston improved to 10-2 even without Al Horford, who missed the game with concussion.

Aron Baynes scores a career-high 21 PTS in the @celtics' 10th consecutive win! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/pcwtQiILTA — NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2017

Brandon Ingram and Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 18 points each, while Julius Randle scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Celtics fans gave rookie Lonzo Ball a tough night, booing the No. 2 overall pick every time he touched the ball as he finished with nine points, six assists and five rebounds.

Tobias Harris scored 23 points as Detroit won a sixth game in seven with a 114-97 win over Indiana.

Andre Drummond added 14 points and 21 rebounds for the Pistons, who lead Cleveland by three games in the Central Division.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 21 points, who were without the injured Domantas Sabonis.

Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points and Evan Fournier added 23 as Orlando defeated New York 112-99.

Jonathon Simmons added 16 points for the Magic, who halted a two-game losing streak.

New York, who were missing Kristaps Porzingis saw its three-game streak come to an end.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks with 26 points.

In Phoenix, former Suns guard Goran Dragic scored a season-high 29 points as Miami beat Phoenix 126-115.

Hassan Whiteside added 23 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Heat.

MIA scores a season-high 126 in Phoenix. Goran leads the team in scoring with 29 & Hassan tallies a double-double (23 PTS, 10 REBS).@MiamiHEAT top the @Suns on the road, 126-115. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/6kiCoSbKyX — NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2017

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 30 points, as they lost a fourth straight game.

In Oakland, the Golden State Warriors cruised to a 125-101 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oracle Arena.

The Timberwolves basically lost due to giving up 44 points in the third quarter to the Warriors.

Klay doing Klay things 👌 A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

Klay Thompson was on fire in the third nailing 14 of his 28 points scored overall. Stephen Curry added 22 points, eight boards and eight assists.

For Minnesota, Andrew Wiggins got 17 points while Karl-Anthony had points and 12 rebounds.

All the scores from Wednesday’s NBA action:

Detroit Pistons 114-97 Indiana Pacers

Orlando Magic 112-99 New York Knicks

Boston Celtics 107-96 Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns 115-126 Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors 125-101 Minnesota Timberwolves