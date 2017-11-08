NBA wrap: Love stars as Cavs tame Bucks

Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points and LeBron James added 30 as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday, despite a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Love pulled down 16 rebounds during the win, while. J.R. Smith added a season-high 20 points for Cleveland. Antetokounmpo made three assists and grabbed nine rebounds Milwaukee, and Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points.

The Bucks acquired guard Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward/center Greg Monroe and two draft picks before the game.

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis continued his hot streak with 28 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining, as the Knicks beat the Hornets 118-113 for a third straight victory.

Porzingis failed to pass 30 points for only the third time in 10 games this season, but he netted seven points in the final 2:32 to help the Knicks to the win.

Doug McDermott added a season-high 20 points off the bench and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 19 for the Knicks, who are won six out of seven after losing their first three. Kemba Walker, Dwight Howard and rookie Malik Monk each scored 21 points for the Hornets.

Anthony Davis scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for New Orleans as the Pelicans defeated the Pacers 117-112. DeMarcus Cousins added 32 points and 13 boards for the Pelicans, while Darius Miller scored 12 points and Jameer Nelson hit 10.

Six Indiana players scored double figures with Myles Turner’s 21 points and 12 rebounds the best performer. Victor Oladipo scored 15 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points and the Spurs made a season-high 15 three-pointers as the Spurs reeled off a third straight win 120-107 over the Clippers.

Danny Green scored 24 points, Rudy Gay had 22 and Pau Gasol added 19 for the Spurs, who once again dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Clippers by 19. Austin Rivers led Los Angeles with 24 points while Blake Griffin added 15 points.

Harrison Barnes scored 31 points and rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had 22 as the Mavericks halted a six-game losing streak with a 113-99 comeback win over the Wizards.

Wesley Matthews finished with 14 points as Dallas earned just its second win of the season. John Wall had 23 points and 14 assists on his return from injury, but the Wizards lost a fifth in seven games.

Bradley Beal scored 23 points, while Otto Porter Jr. finished with 13.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors to a 119-114 win over the Bulls with 24 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Kyle Lowry added 17 points.

Chicago’s Bobby Portis had 21 points and 13 rebounds in his first appearance of the season following an eight-match suspension for injuring teammate Nikola Mirotic in a fight at practice. Robin Lopez scored 20 points for Chicago.

Nikola Jokic had a career-high 41 points for Denver as the Nuggets defeated the Nets 112-104. Will Barton and Paul Millsap added 17 each for Denver. Tyler Zeller led Brooklyn with a season-high 21 points as only three Nets made double figures.

D’Angelo Russell had 12 points, and Timofey Mozgov scored 11.

Dario Saric scored a season-high 25 points as Philadelphia beat Utah 104-97 for its fifth straight win – their longest winning streak since the 2011-12 season.

With starting center Joel Embiid rested, Saric grabbed 10 rebounds, while J.J. Redick scored 20 points and Ben Simmons added 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for his seventh double-double of the season.

Rodney Hood top-scored for Utah with 19 points while Rudy Gobert added 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds.

All the NBA Results:

Cleveland Cavaliers 124-119 Milwaukee Bucks

Indiana Pacers 112-117 New Orleans Pelicans

Washington Wizards 99-113 Dallas Mavericks

New York Knicks 118-113 Charlotte Hornets

Toronto Raptors 119-114 Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs 120-107 Los Angeles Clippers

Denver Nuggets 112-104 Brooklyn Nets

Utah Jazz 97-104 Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers 97-98 Memphis Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings 94-86 Oklahoma City Thunder