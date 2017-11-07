Laker Lonzo Ball’s brother LiAngelo arrested in China

Three UCLA basketball players, including the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers star Lonzo Ball were arrested in China on Tuesday, according to reports.

LiAngelo Ball is in Shanghai with the Bruins for a season-opener against Georgia Tech.

Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill, were taken away by Hangzhou police on suspicion of shoplifting, according to ESPN.

LiAngelo Ball is the middle son of the Ball family. Eldest brother Lonzo, who also played for UCLA, was the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, while youngest son LaMelo is also expected to attend UCLA.

More than a dozen police officers arrived at the team’s hotel, the Hyatt Hangzhou, at around 8am local time on Tuesday, with three Georgia Tech players also questioned before being cleared, reports said.

LiAngelo Ball a legend. Season hasn’t even started and he already leads the nation in steals. — Dhruv (@ttahbvurhd) November 7, 2017

Players from both teams were kept in a room for several hours while they were questioned.

“They weren’t messing around,” a source was quoted by ESPN. “The kids were scared.”

The UCLA team bus was inspected by police. The three players were then seen getting into a police vehicle.

In a statement, UCLA said: “We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China.”

“The University is co-operating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

The game between Georgia Tech and UCLA is scheduled to take place in Shanghai on Saturday.