Clippers acquire rights to draft pick Evans

Point guard Jawun Evans, a rookie from Oklahoma State, has been acquired by the Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash considerations.

A second-round pick (number 39 overall), Evans played two years at Oklahoma State, earning freshman of the year in the 2015-16 season, All-American honourable mention, and All-Big 12 first team. In two years, he averaged 17 points per game, 6 assists and four4 rebounds, and in his final season led the Big 12 in scoring with 19 ppg.

? Summer Hoops. Get to know our roster » https://t.co/034mowPhNp pic.twitter.com/I7DvdgaDeC — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 6, 2017

Official: Clippers acquire draft rights to Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans. https://t.co/agKrg8Jmwz — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 6, 2017

Evans is a solid ball-handler and has the ability to get teammates involved, averaging 6.4 assists during his senior campaign at Oklahoma State, so there’s a good chance he could make the Clippers’ final roster.

However, with the likes of Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Austin Rivers also in the mix, he could find playing time hard to come by during his rookie year.