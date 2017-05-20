J.R. Smith’s ridiculous buzzer-beater caps Cavs’ historic first half vs. Celtics

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers followed up their dominant Game 1 win in Boston with a historic first half Friday night.

James and the Cavs bludgeoned the Celtics from the opening tip, dominating on both ends of the court to quickly turn the game into a blowout.

Then, J.R. Smith added a buzzer-beating dagger to the most disrespectful half in memory:

When the dust settled, the Cavs had a 72-31 halftime lead — the biggest in NBA playoff history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Cavs fans were looking ahead to the NBA Finals, Celtics fans were looking ahead to the draft, and the rest of us were picking our jaws up from the floor.