Russell Westbrook introduces his newborn son to the world

For those of you looking ahead to the 2036 NBA Draft Lottery, we give you … Noah Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook introduced his newborn son to the world Tuesday, and you can bet the lil’ fella will be doing things his way:

Noah Russell Westbrook

7lbs 5oz

20inch long pic.twitter.com/JRImZCW7iU — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) May 16, 2017

It’s the first child for Russ and his wife Nina, who both played ball at UCLA … so maybe Baby Brodie one day will be a Diaper Dandy for the Bruins.

For now, Westbrook can turn his attention to his future: Next month the Oklahoma City Thunder can begin negotiations on a new contract extension that could be worth more than $200 million. That could buy a lot of diapers.

While Westbrook is widely expected to re-sign with OKC, FOX Sports’ Dieter Kurtenbach writes that the dynamic young star might regret it if he does.