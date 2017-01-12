NBA Wrap: Westbrook’s triple-double helps Thunder to victory

Russell Westbrook netted his 18th triple-double of the season during Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The point guard has been on fire this season and has a decent chance at breaking Oscar Robertson's long-standing triple-double record for a season, which stands at 41.

Westbrook has 18 through 40 games with 42 games remaining this season. In the end, Thunder would ease past the Grizzlies 103-95 for their 24th win of the season.

Russell Westbrook tonight.

24p-13r-12a.

18th triple-double of season

55th of career. @BudLight ? of the Game

RT to #NBAVOTE for Russ pic.twitter.com/52oeP2byEk — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 12, 2017

In other NBA action, the Philadelphia 76ers have TJ McConnell to thank for his late winner which saw them eke past the New York Knicks 98-97.

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended the Houston Rockets' nine-game win streak despite James Harden's 33 point haul, winning 119-105.

Isaiah Thomas notched up 38 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 117-108.

The LA Clippers earned their fifth straight win when they defeated Orlando Magic 105-96.

Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers eased to a 102-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.