NBA Wrap: Westbrook’s triple-double helps Thunder to victory

Russell Westbrook netted his 18th triple-double of the season during Oklahoma City Thunder's win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The point guard has been on fire this season and has a decent chance at breaking Oscar Robertson's long-standing triple-double record for a season, which stands at 41.

Westbrook has 18 through 40 games with 42 games remaining this season. In the end, Thunder would ease past the Grizzlies 103-95 for their 24th win of the season.

In other NBA action, the Philadelphia 76ers have TJ McConnell to thank for his late winner which saw them eke past the New York Knicks 98-97.

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended the Houston Rockets' nine-game win streak despite James Harden's 33 point haul, winning 119-105.

Isaiah Thomas notched up 38 points as the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 117-108.

The LA Clippers earned their fifth straight win when they defeated Orlando Magic 105-96.

Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers eased to a 102-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers

