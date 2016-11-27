NBA Wrap: Curry fires Warriors to 11th win

The Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 for their 11th successive NBA win of the season on Saturday night.

Last season's MVP Stephen Curry was in red-hot form scoring 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the Warriors to the win.

For the Timberwolves, Zach LaVine was their top performer with 31 points, three rebounds and three assists.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were 106-88 winners over the Detroit Pistons with Russell Westbrook nailing a second successive triple-double while the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Miami Heat 110-107.

The Charlotte Hornets saw off the New York Knicks 107-102 to end a four-game losing streak thanks to Jeremy Lamb's double-double, which included 18 points and 17 rebounds while Frank Kaminsky added two clutch three-pointers.

The San Antonio Spurs downed the Washington Wizards 112-100 for their 10th win from 10 thanks to 24 points from LaMarcus Aldridge.