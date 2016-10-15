Fit-again Jeron Teng wants to make the most of his final year at DLSU

Undergoing a platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy to remove bone spurs on his left heel has sidelined La Salle wingman Jeron Teng for two weeks and cost him to miss a pair of matches in his final tour of duty in the UAAP Season 79 men’s basketball tournament.

The 6-foot-2 Teng, however, showed up with a renewed offensive vigor on Saturday when he powered the Green Archers to a 78-72 victory over a tough University of the Philippines side at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, pulling them closer to their immediate goal of making it to the Final Four round.

Teng got off to an explosive start, piling up 14 points in the first half, then delivered killer blows down the stretch to help La Salle extend its unbeaten start to nine straight matches while stopping UP’s two-game winning streak.

“I never felt better this season,” said Teng, visibly impressed with one of his finest performances this season, that included five rebounds, two assists, as many steals and a block against three errors in 31 minutes of play.

“Since the start, there was really a struggle. Ngayon, parang dito ko mailalabas yung laro ko,” he added.

A three-time Mythical Team member, Teng admitted that he really wants to help La Salle make up for lost ground after failing to reach the semifinals stage last year under Juno Sauler.

“Bibigay ko lang ‘yung best ko. Ilang games na lang ako sa La Salle, every game I’m just giving 100 percent,” he stressed.

Although the Green Archers survive yet another tricky test, Teng admitted they still have plenty of rough edges that they need to polish for the tougher battles ahead.

“A win is a win. But from this game, we know we still have a lot of room for improvement. We have three more days to work it out,” he said, his sights already focusing on La Salle’s next match against National U on Wednesday. – Jerome Lagunzad

