Barroca welcomes fresh wind of change as Star moves on to post-James Yap era

Despite the swift wind of change at the Star Hotshots fold, veteran playmaker Mark Barroca feels the franchise is on the right track in its ongoing revamp.

A day after marquee player and teammate James Yap was traded to Rain or Shine, Barroca and Co. also welcomed the appointment of former KIA (now Mahindra) assistant coach Chito Victolero as their new head coach, replacing Jason Webb.

Victolero quickly assumed the post, as he showed up in the Hotshots’ Friday practice. The former Mapua coach however, courteously declined an interview.

READ: Star makes anticipated change, names Chito Victolero as new coach

“Maganda naman siguro yung napakita niya sa KIA so siguro sa tingin ng management, maganda rin yung ipapakita niya sa team, makakatulong siya sa team,” Barroca said of Victolero after their morning practice at Ronac Gym in San Juan.

“Kung sino yung bago na coach, sunod lang kami para magkakasabay kami lahat, at hindi magkawatak-watak para maganda yung ipapakita ng team,” he added.

Barroca also expects a smoother adjustment with Victolero as last season’s staff of assistants Johnny Abarrientos, Juno Sauler, Mon Jose and Tony Boy Espinosa stay, while Webb will serve as team consultant.

Nonetheless, the former FEU standout admitted that he while is still reeling from the current changes, he believes the Star’s front office knows what is best.

“Meron konting (drama) lang siguro na nangyari pero maganda naman siguro hinaharap namin,” he said. “Gustlo naman namin manalo lang. Basta kami maglalaro kami, bigay lahat namin lahat 100 percent, mag-aadjust kami kung anong gagawin ng management.”

But if the changes were for the better, Barroca leaves it for the future.

“Di pa naman natin makikita yan, tingnan muna natin.” – Jason Mercene

Follow this writer on Twitter: @JasonMercenePH