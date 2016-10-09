Jayson Castro not closing door on CBA stint but insists TNT championship remains a priority

TNT explosive guard Jayson Castro is not closing his doors on a possible stint abroad, but stressed his priority remains on winning a championship with the Texters.

On a break after TNT’s painful exit in the semifinals, Castro said the communication line is still open between his camp and the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) club but a clear negotiation about the contract is not yet in play.

“I’m still communicating pero yung proposal talaga about sa contract, wala pa talaga. Pero yun nga, still communicating naman kasi alam din nila na season pa dito,” said Castro after receiving his fourth Best Player of the Conference award inside the pressroom.

The two-time best point guard in Asia, however, is not keen on chasing after the CBA offer, especially after TNT fell short in their title bid this conference.

“Pero hindi naman kami umaasa din kasi yun nga, nandoon pero hindi namin pinu-push talaga,” said Castro. “Siyempre lalo na yung nangyari sa amin dito sa conference na ito, parang yung management din siyempre, gustong makarating ulit ng finals.”

“Hindi ko iniisip yung CBA or ano, basta ako, yun nga, gusto ko every conference nagi-improve ako as a basketball player, so para sa akin naman, kung darating, darating,” he added.

On pace to at least to tie Danny Ildelfonso for most BPC award with five, the 30-year old believes he has more challenges to overcome ahead of his PBA career.

“Every year na lang andaming magaling na player di ba. Sabi nga nila, parang wag kang makuntento kung ano ang mararating mo. Kailangan ko laging i-prove ang sarili ko sa kanila,” he said.

As for now, Castro plans to maximize the offseason to rest before gearing up for the Philippine Cup on November.

“Isang advice sa akin ay rest muna, i-enjoy ang vacation namin kahit na yun nga (natalo sa semifinals). Pero kailangan mag-move on eh,” he closed. – By Jason Mercene