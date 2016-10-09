Alfred Aroga puzzled why NU tends to collapse in 4th qtr

Alfred Aroga knows very well what’s pulling down the National University in the UAAP Season 79 men’s basketball tournament but the Cameroonian has no answer why it’s happening.

The Bulldogs suffered another heartbreaking loss, 56-57, against the defending champion Far Eastern University at the MOA Arena on Sunday.

Aroga pointed their lackluster 4th quarter performance where they only produce six points as the culprit. He was scoreless in the payoff period despite the 22-point production in the first three quarters.

“That’s our poison, 4th quarter,” Aroga said after the loss that pulled them down to a 4-4 record.

“I really can’t tell. We’re all trying to find out. I don’t know. During the fourth quarter, I thought we we’re sometimes playing to lose.

Aroga said the team needs to address this problem as they are now tied with three other teams in the middle of the tight UAAP table.

“I think when it comes to the fourth quarter we need to be disciplined, composed. When the other team is taking the lead we need to have more passes, that’s something we’re really trying to work on.”

Aroga had the chance to win it for the Bulldogs, but missed the go-ahead shot as the time expired.

“The plan was for me to drive, there was remaining three seconds, they closed the door so the only thing I have to do is take the shot,” he said. “Sayang it didn’t go in.” – By John Chester Fajardo