Aldin Ayo hopes UE won’t rediscover lethal form against La Salle

The league’s head meets its tail on Wednesday as powerhouse La Salle tries to sustain its dominance in the UAAP Season 79 men’s basketball tournament against winless University of the East at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Green Archers intend to stretch their unbeaten start to six matches in their 4 p.m. showdown with the struggling Red Warriors, who are still looking for a breakthrough victory after dropping their first five games.

However, La Salle’s first-year coach Aldin Ayo couldn’t help but be worried, knowing the UE side is bound to rediscover its sharp form of old—sooner than later.

“Kahit wala pang panalo ‘yun, mas nakakatakot nga ‘yun. Kasi ‘pag nabuhay ‘yun, bubulusok at baka magdiri-diretso. We’re not going to take them lightly,” he stressed.

How effective the Green Archers’ “Mayhem” defense will be further tested by the Red Warriors’ tested crew, led by sophomore guard Bonbon Batiller, Mark Olayon, Renz Palma and Clark Derige.

“Alam namin ang kakayahan ng mga ‘yan,” added Ayo, aware of how the Green Archers struggled against the Red Warriors in their pre-season battle. “Pinahirapan kami ng mga ‘yun, physically and mentally. We’re going to be ready on that.”

With the Red Warriors also preferring to play an up-tempo pace, Green Archers’ prized import Ben Mbala is looking forward to asserting himself anew.

“They’re a good team, they’re a running team. I feel like it would be fun,” said the 6-foot-7 Mbala, who’s been a dominant force with averages of 19.6 points, 16.8 rebounds, 2.2 blocks 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists per game. – By Jerome Lagunzad