Arwind Santos expects SMB to level up as Beermen open playoffs v NLEX

San Miguel Beer is coming in to the PBA Governors Cup playoffs as the second seed after finishing tied with Barangay Ginebra at 8-3 at the end of the eliminations.

But for Arwind Santos, their hardwork during the eliminations would be meaningless if the Beermen fail to level up their effort in the quarterfinals.

“Ako, mas gusto ko makita yung improvement nung team mula nung eliminations kasi ngayon, quarterfinals na. Eh ang tanong is nag-level up ba kami or yung talent ba namin pang eliminations pa rin?” Santols shared to FOX Sports, whose team faces seventh seeded NLEX on Friday at 4:15 p.m at the Smart Araneta Colisum.

The Beermen enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, having played with consistency during the eliminations despite changing imports two times.

After AZ Reid got injured, Michael Singletary came in to play three games as a substitute, before welcoming back Elijah Millsap, the same import that brought the San Miguel squad (then known as Petron) to a runner-up finish in the 2013 Governors Cup.

The 6-foot-4 Santos admitted they have yet to see Millsap get back to his old, fiery form from 2013, but believes given some time, the NBA veteran will be able to show his wares again.

“Sa nagyon, di ko pa nakiktia yung galing niya (Millsap) dati kasi nangangapa pa, dahil siyempre ang tagal ding nawala (in the PBA),” explained the 2013 PBA MVP.

On the other hand, NLEX coach Boyet Fernandez admitted facing San Miguel poses a lot of matchup problems for the team. However, the one-time PBA champion coach believes defense will be crucial as the Road Warriors to force a do-or-die game.

“In terms of personnel, medyo kumpleto ang San Miguel,” said Fernandez.

“They have a new import in Millsap coming so nadagdagan pa sila ng scoring option kaya mabigat talaga ang kabalan,” he admitted.

The NLEX mentor also mentioned that other than just focusing on Millsap and two-time league MVP June Mar Fajardo, the Road Warriors still have to find ways to prevent Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot and Santos from wreaking havoc on offense.

“If malimit namin sila ng konti, we have a chance to steal the game.” – Richard Dy

