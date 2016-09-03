Paul Lee hopes Rain or Shine hurdles NLEX to regain confidence after rocky start

Paul Lee knows Rain or Shine just needs to hurdle the second of its back-to-back games this weekend to get their confidence back.

Fresh from a 103-88 spanking of giant killer Mahindra on Friday, Rain or Shine returns to action on Sunday against the Henry Walker-led NLEX side at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Hindi pa tapos. Continue pa kami Sunday, mas maganda kung maipanalo namin ang game sa Sunday against NLEX,” said Lee, who contributed 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal against Mahindra.

Currently tied in the middle of the standings with Phoenix at 4-4, Lee said each game will be crucial in the Elasto Painters’ bid to barge into the playoffs.

And the challenge is much tougher this time because their new import Jason Forte will be playing his second game since arriving from the U.S. on Thursday morning.

“Siguro yun pa rin, lagi lang kami nire-remind ni coach ano man ang mabibigay niya (Forte) sa team, it’s a bonus so we don’t rely much sa import namin,” shared the “Lee-thal Weapon”.

“Maganda rin kasi same lang nung last conference gaya ni Pierre (Henderson-Niles). Hindi ganun umiskor ng malaki pero nag-respond ng malaki yung team, so ganun din sa next game,” he added.

The 6-foot-3 Forte, back in the PBA since his last stint with the Alaska Aces in 2012, debuted with 10 points and six rebounds under 17 minutes of action.

Come Sunday, Rain or Shine will have to play a resolute defense considering that the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup champion will be ranged against NLEX’s high-scoring import Henry Walker.

The 6-foot-4 Walker, now in his second tour of duty, is averaging over 31 points, along with 10.25 rebounds per contest.

“We need to start on defense kasi tingin ko, yung offense to follow na lang,” he said. – Richard Dy

