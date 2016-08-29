Cousins interested in playing at 2020 Olympics

Fresh off winning a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, DeMarcus Cousins already has his eye on competing at the next edition of the event in Tokyo in 2020.

Cousins, who plays for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA, had an impressive showing at the Olympics as he averaged 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in the 14.6 minutes he averaged per game.

While Cousins has yet to fully commit for the 2020 Olympics, he revealed that he will highly consider representing Team USA again when the time comes.

“I’m open to [coming back for Tokyo 2020],” Cousins told the Boston Globe. “I’ll be older then, so it depends on how my body feels. As of right now, where I’m at, absolutely, I’m open to it.

“I think people don’t understand [how hard this winning is]. They see the guys on the roster and they think automatically, they’re supposed to win. This [international game] isn’t our game. This isn’t the way we play. This is an adjustment for every guy on the roster.

“No matter how much time there is, if guys can come together and mesh and play with some type of chemistry, you’re going to win games. It’s been proven in the past. We’ve had some of the most talented teams in the past and we didn’t win, so it’s not as easy as people think it is.”

The 26-year-old added that leaving the Olympics with a gold medal around his neck was something he will treasure for the rest of his career.

“It’s all worth it at the end of the day,” he said. “All the B.S., everything we went through. Everybody went through their own little type of adversity. This is the best feeling ever, honestly. This is the best feeling ever.”