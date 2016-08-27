Kevin Alas insists Phoenix’s Borboran flopped as endgame foul cost NLEX the game

NLEX sophomore guard Kevin Alas believes the crucial foul against him in the dying seconds was a bad call.

With NLEX down by just two points with 20 seconds remaining, Alas was called for a loose ball foul in a tense sequence that eventually spelled the difference in their 91-95 overtime loss to the Phoenix Fuel Masters on Friday.

“I feel it’s a flop,” Alas said in the foul called on him against Phoenix forward Mark Borboran.

Borboran was able to convert his pair of foul shots to extend Phoenix’s lead to four points. And with the little time left on the game clock, NLEX’s chances of reversing the trend failed to materialize.

“(If it was not called) we would have at least a chance (to win) pero yun nakita ng ref, wala na akong magagawa dun,” he quickly added.

The former Letran Knight actually sent the game to overtime with his gutsy drive to tie the game at 84-all in the dying seconds of regulation.

But it all went for naught as NLEX failed to stop Phoenix’s hulking import Eugene Phelps, who scored eight of his team’s 11 points in the overtime.

“Nangyari na ang nangyari,” he said. “Di na dapat umabot ng overtime.”

Meanwhile, import Henry Walker, veteran big man Asi Taulava and head coach Boyet Fernandez all begged off from commenting on the team’s fifth loss in eight starts.

Both Walker and Taulava were seen complaining to the officials during the dying seconds of the extra session over some calls that they felt went against NLEX. – Jason Mercene

