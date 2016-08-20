Compton says Alaska finally plays true to its identity in win over Star

Alex Compton finally saw the defensive effort the Aces sorely lacked during their first 5 games in the PBA Governors Cup.

Proof of that was Saturday’s game in Panabo City, where Alaska held Star to just 7 points in the second quarter as the Aces pulled off an 85-69 win.

The victory marked just the second time in 6 games Alaska won, while snapping a three-game skid in the process.

“Big story was our 2nd quarter defense because we gave up (just) seven points (to Star),” Compton said after the game.

The American mentor said they actually spent the past few days talking about how to regain the defensive intensity the Aces have been known for the last two seasons.

Statistically, Alaska was giving up over 110 points against its opponents.

“The biggest thing is that 90 percent of what we talked about was having a defensive mindset and getting back to defending,” explained Compton, who has guided the Aces to four runner-up finishes the past 2 seasons.

“In the last two years, we’re one of the best defensive teams in the PBA and coming into this game, we were the worst, the single worst defensive team in the PBA,” he added.

At 2-4, Alaska is still far from the front runners led by TNT’s immaculate 6-0 record and the identical 4-2 slates of sister teams San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra.

The Aces though are hopeful that the win could finally give them the confidence to slowly recover, heading into their last five games in the single-round eliminations. – Richard Dy

