Carmelo Anthony on Michael Jordan’s statement about shootings: ‘It’s about time’

Carmelo Anthony hasn’t been afraid to use his platform as an NBA superstar to speak out on societal issues. He recently posted a lengthy statement to his Instagram page calling for change after the recent police shootings, and appeared with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul at the ESPYs to further hammer the point home.

Michael Jordan has often times been criticized for remaining silent on issues like these over the course of his career. He broke that silence on Monday, however, with a powerful statement and a generous donation in hopes of addressing these issues himself.

Anthony happened to be speaking at an event he orchestrated on this very subject in Los Angeles on Monday, and couldn’t have been more pleased that Jordan — viewed by many to be the greatest of all time — finally decided to speak out.

“I thought it was brilliant, and it’s about time that he stepped up and said what he said, because at the end of the day, amongst us, he is our face,” Anthony said. “I mean, he’s an African-American, a very powerful African-American, so for him to step up in the midst of these times right now, it was very big on his behalf.

“It’s not always about money. But for him to step up and put his money where his mouth is, the timing was perfect.”