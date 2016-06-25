Carlo Lastimosa shines as Blackwater trips Star in tuneup game

It may just be a tuneup match, but Blackwater coach Leo Isaac said they will take any kind of win anytime of the day following the Elite’s 81-77 win over the Star Hotshots on Saturday at the SGS Stadium in Araneta Avenue, Quezon City.

Up and coming Blackwater star Carlo Lastimosa came alive in the 2nd half after a lackluster effort in the first 24 minutes of play, dropping 12 of his 16 points to lead the Elite to the victory.

“Sa amin malaking bagay ang ganitong panalo dahil alam mo naman, 2nd year pa lang namin sa PBA,” Isaac told FOX Sports after the game.

Isaac said their goal is come out with a sponge-like attitude in any game they play in the hopes of fast-tracking their maturity.

“Sabi ko nga sa mga players kanina, we take advantage of this opportunity na magkaroon tayo ng tuneup game sa Star and kung ano man ang mage-gain natin na expeirence at lessons, samantalahin natin,” he added.

“Sa amin, parang mas beneficial kasi mas marami kaming matututunan.”

The Elite’s confidence are at a high, especially since just 3 weeks back, they were able to register a 5-game sweep to rule the 2016 Penang Chief Minister Cup in Malaysia.

Rookie forward Art Dela Cruz came through with 12 points, while newly-acquired playmaker Roi Sumang added 10 for the Elite, who’ll be facing defending Governors Cup champion San Miguel Beer on July 1 in the the PBA Campus Tour.

Justin Melton led Star with 18 points, while Ian Sangalang and Jake Pascual chipped in 14 and 12, respectively.

Isaac said they expect their American import Eric Dawson and Asian reinforcement Imad Qahwash to arrive on July 2. – By Richard Dy

