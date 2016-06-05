Second generation players star for NU in close win

With their brilliant end game grit, the National University clinched the top dog status of Group A of the FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup after surviving Arellano University, 68-65, in a down-to-the wire match on Sunday Cup here in San Juan.

Big man Matt Aquino came up with a huge offensive rebound and a basket off a miss of Alfred Aroga’s freebie to take back the 1-point lead before sophomore guard Chino Mosqueda hustled for a steal to seal the win for the Bulldogs, their fourth straight in the preseason tourney.

“This season, napaka-importante ng rebound for us, and today we showed that was a big rebound,” said said NU head coach Eric Altamirano, whose team finished with a 6-1 record.

Matt Salem topscored the Bulldogs with 15 points, but it was the heroics of up-and-coming players Aquino, son of Marlou Aquino, and Morido, who combined for 17 points, paved the way for the crucial win.

The Chiefs still had the chance to send the game to overtime with 5.2 seconds in the clock but to no avail. Arellano’s star guard Jio Jalalon found his way for 24 points in the heartbreaker.

“More than the win, I think we showed some character,” said Altamirano. “Naghold up yung defense namin, so hindi makalayo yung Arellano.”

The mentor, though, still want to see improvement on his young squad heading to the season.

“We don’t want the wins to get in our heads, we try to focus on the process,” Altamirano stressed.

The streaking Bulldogs will now have to wait the 4th seed in Group B, which can be either UAAP rival Ateneo, Adamson, or UE while Arellano dropped to 3rd place and will face preseason defending champion San Beda. – By Jason Mercene



