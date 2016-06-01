Intact Cafe France seeks redemption, title repeat in Foundation Cup

Still reeling from its Aspirants’ Cup defeat, all Cafe France wants is to avenge that shortcoming.

And on Thursday, the Bakers can do just that, starting its title defense as the 2016 PBA D-League Foundation Cup begins at Ynares Sports Arena.

Parading an intact core led by Paul Zamar, Carl Bryan Cruz, and Congolese big man Rod Ebondo, Cafe France emerges to be one of the favorites to snare the title.

Games Thursday

Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City

2 p.m. Topstar ZC Mindanao vs Cafe France

4 p.m. Tanduay vs AMA Online Education

And the boys of coach Egay Macaraya wants to show that the Bakers are no pushovers, wanting to issue a stern warning to the rest of the league when they face Topstar ZC Mindanao at 2 p.m.

“We can’t wait to get back to the court,” Macaraya said.

Cafe France, however, will be facing a different Aguilas crew as the Mindanao dribblers bolstered their lineup with the acquisition of JR Cawaling and Robin Rono.

In the second game, Tanduay is also hoping to sustain a promising showing in the first conference as it braces for AMA Online Education at 4 p.m.

“After making the semis and failing to advance further in the previous conference, I’m pretty sure that it’s just logical for us to aspire to hurdle that phase this time around,” said coach Lawrence Chongson.

Banking on veterans Rudy Lingganay and Val Acuna, the Rhum Masters will also enjoy having new recruits Gelo Alolino and Louie Vigil in their side.

On the other hand, Rey Publico and Jaycee Asuncion are tasked to lead the Titans this time out.