Journeyman Rodney Brondial hopes he finally found home at Star

Star’s new recruit Rodney Brondial felt his move to the Hotshots, his 4th PBA team in 2 years, gave him the extra motivation to work hard in the hope of making the Hotshots his permanent home in the pros.

Brondial recalled how he dreamed of making an instant impact in the pros when Barangay Ginebra selected him 6th overall in the 2014 PBA Rookie Draft.

However, the former energetic Adamson forward found himself on the far side of the bench during his rookie season, playing behind starting center Greg Slaughter and Japeth Aguilar.

His fortunes didn’t change when he was traded in November 2015 to Barako Bull, and after just one conference, the Energy franchise was eventually bought by new player Phoenix.

“Di pa rin ako gaano nakakalaro. Gusto ko pa rin parang may i-prove kasi 6th pick ako sa draft, pero nag-parang journeyman na ako dahil pang-apat na team ko na ito,” Brondial told FOX Sports.

Nonetheless, the 6-foot-3 Brondial likes to look at the positive side of things when he was traded yet again, this time to Star.

“Sobrang laki nung nangyari, pakiramdam ko, parang kaka-draft ko lang. Motivated ako na makasama sila at matuto sa mga superstars ng team,” Brondial added, referring to resident star James Yap and perennial PBA All-Defensive team member Marc Pingris.

The 2-year PBA pro said rookie coach Jason Webb already told him not to expect the playing time he so desired at Star due to the team’s crowded front court that also includes Rafi Reavis and Ian Sangalang.

But Brondial is taking his talk with Webb more as a challenge.

“Para sa sarili ko, ang tingin ko dun, healthy competition sa time, so kailangan gumaling ako,” he said.

“Gusto ko maibalik yung energy at rebounding na ginagawa ko nung nasa Adamson pa ako kaya nago-oval na ako at naghahanda na,” added Brondial, who will be working with his teammates for the first time on Thursday when the Hotshots begin their practice at the Ronac gym. – By Richard Dy

