Gary David hopes to win elusive PBA title at SMB: Hindi ko maipaliwanag ang saya ko

The chase for that elusive PBA championship for Gary David might end soon after San Miguel Beermen beat Mahindra to the draw in acquiring the services of the former Gilas gunner and 4-time league scoring champion.

There was an aura of excitement when David talked to FOX Sports a few minutes after Philippine Daily Inquirer broke the news on Thursday morning.

“Oo naman (masayang-masaya ako) siyempre. Hindi ko maipaliwanag ang saya ko ngayon. Salamat sa SMC group at pinagkatiwalaan nila ako,” said David in a brief chat as he was about to meet his agent Danny Espiritu to talk about the details of his transfer.

Espiritu, meanwhile, said that the SMC group called them up when news broke out that Mahindra is in prime position to get his services after the Enforcers lost to David’s former team Meralco Bolts last week.

“Matagal ko ng sinabihan ang SMC group noon pang kakalagay ng Meralco kay Gary sa unrestricted free agent list. Ang sabi nila, tingnan nila kung may spot pa for him. Then tumawag sila ulit this week at nagkasundo naman na kami,” Espiritu said.

The Beermen will assume David’s previous maximum contract with Meralco that will run up until August.

David, who saw his minutes dip in Meralco following the emergence of rookie Chris Newsome, isn’t expected to play major minutes at loaded San Miguel Beermen. But Espiritu said his ward is hoping to give the Beermen quality minutes and chase that elusive PBA championship after two failed attempts with Air21 and Powerade in the past.

At 37 and already in his 12th season in the PBA, David is hoping to end that drought at San Miguel Beermen, the champions of three of the last four conferences. – By Alder Almo

