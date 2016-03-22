Kevinn Pinkney urges Phoenix to play with sense of urgency

With their playoff hopes now hanging in the balance, Phoenix import Kevinn Pinkney said the Fuel Masters will need to play with a greater sense of urgency as they head to their last 4 matches in the Oppo-PBA Commissioner’s Cup single-round eliminations.

The Fuel Masters are coming off a morale-deflating 102-101 loss to Barangay Ginebra Kings last Saturday in their out-of-town game in Panabo City, Davao.

The 6-9 Pinkney admitted the team has been pretty inconsistent both on offense and defense, that allowed Ginebra to stage that 2nd-half comeback, highlighted by LA Tenorio’s game-clinching jumper with 1.2 seconds left.

“We just have to be consistent because we had our big lead I think in our last 3 games and pretty much lost it in the end,” rued the former Boston Celtics forward, who is averaging 24.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks this conference.

Read: What PBA stars will do during Holy Week break

The 32-year-old Phoenix reinforcement said it would be unfair to pin the blame on coach Koy Banal, who he felt, has been doing his homework by preparing their game plan this conference.

Instead, Pinkney explained it’s them, the players, who should deliver when on the floor.

“It (losses) has nothing to do with coach because he gave us the game plan,” said Pinkney.

“We just have to be disciplined on offense and defense.”

Read: JC Intal brushes off trade rumors

The Fuel Masters are currently mired at the bottom of the standings with the GlobalPort Batang Pier at 2-5.

Phoenix’s last 4 games in the eliminations include Blackwater on March 30, Rain or Shine (April 1), GlobalPort (April 7) and San Miguel (April 10). – By Richard Dy

Follow this writer on Twitter: @richava

MORE:

Rob Dozier rejoins Alaska practice but no timetable yet for return

Mahindra, Blackwater swap bigs

PJ Simon reflects on Star Hotshots’ big turnaround

Does the PBA need to change? – Part 1

Does the PBA need to change? – Part 2