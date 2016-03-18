Gilas coach Tab Baldwin is Boston Red Sox’s ‘baddest fan’

If he could only turn back the hands of Father Time, Tab Baldwin is willing to be a coach—not in basketball but in baseball.

The current Gilas Pilipinas head coach revealed he has long yearned to call the shots in the diamond, having grown up in the densely-populated streets of Jacksonville, Florida as a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan.

“If I have the chance to do it all over again, I might prefer coaching in baseball,” said Baldwin, 57, in a recent interview, adding “the pastural nature of the sport” drives him to dream of that.

“The only reason I said that is because I love the pastural nature of the sport. I love being outside and I love sort of a laid-back approach. I love coaching individuals, i love developing skills and talents and I love the challenge of developing mental toughness in athletes. And baseball certainly presents all of those challenges.”

But Baldwin is frank enough to admit: “The problem is I know very little of the true skills and tactics of the game,” he said. “I just love it. But I often thought that if I’d have to do that all over again.”

The Kiwi-American coach, who is tasked to lead the Philippines back to the Olympics stage for the first time since 1972, also considers himself as “the baddest fan” of the Red Sox, along with Boston’s other professional sports teams, the Celtics in basketball, and the Bruins in hockey.

“I just grew up as a fan of the Celtics and when I was a kid, there was no professional sports team in Florida. The Miami Dolphins (in Major League Baseball) was the first team to come along in the 60’s and I hated them. But I was a big Celtics fan, became a huge Red Sox fan and I was also a Boston Bruins fan in hockey. I really have an affinity with Boston teams and I am the baddest Red Sox fan you could see anywhere in the world,” he said.

Baldwin also considers the Red Sox’s historic run to the 2004 World Series crown as “one of the happiest moments” of his life.

The Red Sox, then down 0-3 in the American League Championship series to bitter rivals, the New York Yankees, won their next four meetings and became the first team in MLB history to overhaul such deficit in a best-of-seven series.

Then the Red Sox etched their name into history books when they swept the erstwhile favored and National League pennant holders, the St. Louis Cardinals, in four games to become the toast of the 100th Fall Classic edition.

“The reaction was muted in that point because there wasn’t really much that’s left in terms of being enthusiastic after being down 0-3 to the hated yankees. And I mean, the hated Yankees,” said Baldwin, tongue-in-cheek.

“When we came back from 3-0 (hole) and (the Red Sox) have to win four in a row, I wouldn’t let anybody watched the game with me at that time. I sat in the dark room by myself with a projector on the wall and watched the games,” he said, recalling his share of anxious moments with his favorite baseball club.

“I was in tears and I injured my right hands when I jumped up during one of the ALCS series games because I hit my hand in the ceiling—it was a very low ceiling,” Baldwin shared, his eyes starting to glow. “It’s one of the happiest moments I could ever remember in my life along with the birth of my kids.”

Baldwin added he also bought all the souvenir he could have in that Red Sox’s title run that ended a long drought the legendary Babe Ruth powered them to the 1918 World Series crown over the Chicago Cubs.

“The Red Sox beating the Yankees was it. I wouldn’t ever cared if they lost to the Cardinals. But we Red Sox fans are desperate since 1918 for a World Series championship. And we got it so it’s good for us. It was a great, great moment and I wouldn’t forget that. I even purchased all the the paraphernalia that you could buy after that. I was really a die-hard Red Sox fan,” he admitted. – By Jerome Lagunzad

