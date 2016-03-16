Wear Gilas Pilipinas apparel and help grassroots development

Ardent fans of Gilas Pilipinas can do more than just cheering for the country’s national basketball team’s campaign in the Manila Olympic Qualifying Tournament set on July 5-10 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

By buying official Gilas Pilipinas apparel and merchandise, fans can also help in funding the grassroots development program of the SBP, the country’s local cage federation credited for the recent success of the Nationals.

“Gilas is more than just the players. It has also become a brand on its own,” said MelMac Sports Management Chief Executive Officer Mel Macasaquit, who formally announced their partnership with Smart Sports on Wednesday. “We are doing this for the passion that we have for the sport.”

Gilas Pilipinas coach Tab Baldwin, who shared center stage with Macasaquit and PayMaya Philippine Senior Manager for Business Development Aldous Brigino, also expressed satisfaction on the latest gig involving the national team’s cause.

“It isn’t just about branding, but this is very much about the whole campaign of Gilas and what it means to this country,” said Baldwin, who is tasked to lead the Philippines back to the Olympics after more than 4 decades via the OQT that offers a lone ticket to this August’s Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro.

“This merchandise is the best way for people to enjoy the Gilas, to be part of the Gilas brand, and be part of the Gilas family. And also in a small way, give back to the future of this game for the country,” added the American-Kiwi mentor.

Brigino added: “That’s our commitment to Gilas and proceeds of the revenue will help the grassroots program of the SBP.”

The new line of Gilas apparel, ranging from printed shirts to bags and caps, is now available at all Robinson’s department stores and can also be purchased online on the Gilas store operated by Melmac and powered by Takatack.com and at roving stores equipped with PayMaya Swipe terminals, formerly Smart eMoney.

Gilas’ kiosk outlets will start operating on select SM Outlets next month while the apparel will be made available on SM department stores in May. — By Jerome Lagunzad

