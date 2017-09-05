The 2017 Super Penguin Basketball All-Star Game is an upcoming exhibition basketball game which involves the hottest Chinese celebrities and ex-NBA legends.

Organised by tech company Tencent, the All-Star match is scheduled to take place at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center on Sunday, 10 September.

Coached by ex-NBA Boston Celtics legends Ray Allen and Paul Pierce, the 10 Chinese stars will be divided into two teams – red or blue. Embodying different ethos, the red team is all about passion and energy while the blue team is all about intelligence. So far, excited fans have taken to social media trying to predict their idol’s team placement.

There is a growing popularity in China for basketball and the NBA. Just last year, ex-Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant appeared on a Chinese basketball reality show.

It is also no surprise that the last two editions of the NBA All-Star game have featured Chinese celebrities. Two of the biggest names on the 2017 Super Penguin Basketball All-Star Game, singer/actor Kris Wu (Wu Yifan) and actor Jiang Jinfu were such a draw that it left the NBA commenters astounded. The two NBA fans also frequently upload their basketball exploits on social media.

So, will the real (NBA) star please step up?

2017 Super Penguin Basketball All-Star Game

Line-up

Ray Allen

Paul Pierce

Kris Wu (Wu Yifan)

Jiang Jinfu

Allen Wu (Su Xing)

Jackson Wang (Wang Jia Er)

Justin Yuan (Yuan Hong)

Guo Ailun

Da Peng (Dong Cheng Pang)

Zhang Feng Yi

Zhang Zhe Han

Dong Li

