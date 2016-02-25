After 3rd straight loss, is Tropang TNT coach Jong Uichico worried?

Tropang TNT’s downward spiral continued on Wednesday night following its 100-108 defeat to Alaska.

At 1-3, the defending PBA Commissioner’s Cup champions are mired at the bottom half of the standings with Star, with San Miguel Beer the lone winless squad at 0-1.

But coach Jong Uichico is the least bit worried, especially after seeing the Tropa’s new import David Simon come out with a monster effort in his 1st game.

“He (Simon) gave us the numbers naman that we needed,” Uichico said after the game.

Read: Tropang TNT settle with David Simon to replace Ivan Johnson

“Somehow puro fastbreak sila (Aces) and they shot some 3s, but we just have to fix that and then we’ll be alright.”

The 6-foot-8 Simon flashed his deadly form in his PBA debut after finishing with 35 points, 19 rebounds and 4 blocks in 43 minutes of action.

The former Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne standout is coming as a replacement for mercurial import Ivan Johnson, who was banned for a season by league commissioner Chito Narvasa.

Simon is fresh from a stint with the Seoul SK Knights last weekend and flew straight to Manila from there.

Read: Tropang TNT non-committal on Johnson’s return after one-season ban

“So we’re 1-3, and in 2 games we didn’t have an import, but now, we have Simon and he gave us the numbers,” said Uichico.

Tropang TNT tries to snap its 3-game losing skid on Saturday when it collides with newcomer Phoenix at the Mall of Asia Arena. — By Richard Dy

