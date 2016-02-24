Gordon throws down an impressive alley-oop

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon has become a household name following his incredible performance during the Slam Dunk Contest earlier this month.

The 20-year-old has shown that he is no one-hit wonder either as he threw down a brilliant one-handed alley-oop during his side’s 124-115 win over the struggling Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

The dunk contest never ends for Aaron Gordon: https://t.co/wTiRzpVUC7 — ESPN (@espn) February 24, 2016



Gordon, whose spectacular alley-oop occurred early on in the third quarter, definitely scored marks for creativity and also for the fact that he dunked over Sixers power forward Jahlil Okafor.

This is just one of Gordon’s many in-game dunks, but the difficulty of the dunk and how easy he made it look makes this one a thing of beauty.