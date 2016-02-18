Griffin ‘truly sorry’

Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin has apologised for the incident which left him with a broken hand and a four-game suspension.

Griffin suffered the injury when he punched the Clippers’ assistant equipment manager Matias Testi at a Toronto restaurant last month.

Speaking to the media about the incident for the first time, Griffin has said he is “truly, truly sorry,” about what occurred.

“It’s something I think about every day and wish I could take it back,” Griffin said, “and I’ve told Matias that.

“I have talked to Matias tons of times since the incident. He actually said it best: ‘This stuff happens and we’re like brothers and we just have to move on.’”

And moving on is exactly what Griffin is eager to do.

“It’s something that I feel awful about, something that I haven’t had to deal with ever before in life and it’s been tough,” he said. “But now that the NBA has done their due diligence and the Clippers and I have my punishment, I’m looking forward to just moving on and moving past this and getting back on the court with our teammates.”

Despite the 26-year-old’s transgression, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has reiterated that Griffin won’t be traded, and said that the rumuors of a trade are unlikely to have impacted Griffin or the team.

“I think Blake and his people know what’s going on,” Rivers said. “I think it’s affected ESPN and all the talk shows, hopefully giving them ratings if that’s what they’re looking for.”