Pistons acquire Harris from Magic

The Detroit Pistons have acquired Tobias Harris from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Brandon Jennings and Ersan Ilyasova.

Having joined the Magic from the Milwaukee Bucks in February 2013, Harris’ stock increased significantly during his three-and-a-half seasons in Orlando, and he was considered to be the team’s star player.

The 28-year-old is in the first year of a four-year, $64 million deal, and the Pistons will take over the remainder of his contract.

With the acquisition of Harris, the Pistons will be looking to make a run for a spot in the playoffs, since they currently trail the Charlotte Hornets by half a game in the battle for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Harris, who is averaging 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game, expressed his delight at securing the move and made no secret of his ambitions this season.

“I’m ready to make the playoffs!” Harris said in a text message to ESPN.

Meanwhile, the Magic have received two solid players in Jennings and Ilyasova for Harris, but they are expected to continue trade talks as the team are eager to add more veteran players to the roster.

Jennings has only played 23 games this season as he recently recovered from a torn Achilles tendon. Despite averaging a career-low 6.8 points and 3.0 assists, Jennings is capable of great things and has been in good form over the past couple of seasons.

Ilyasova will also bolster the Magic’s squad as he is a power forward that can shoot from long range, which will come in handy as the Magic are ranked 14th in three-point percentage. The 28-year-old is averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this season.