Yankees end four-year wait for Orioles series win

Aaron Judge and Chase Headley hit two-run homers as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-1 for their first series win at Camden Yards in four years.

Didi Gregorius had three hits and scored twice for the Yankees, who closed within three-and-a-half games of AL East-leading Boston and fortified their grip on the top AL wild card.

Sonny Gray (9-9) gave up one unearned run and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander is 3-4 since he was acquired by New York in a July 31 trade with Oakland.

After rain postponed Wednesday’s game, the Yankees dominated the makeup from the outset. Judge connected in the first inning for a 3-0 lead, giving him 39 home runs – second-most by a rookie in major league history behind Mark McGwire’s 49 in 1987.

“There’s been a couple at-bats this series they left a couple over the middle that seemed to miss and I didn’t swing at,” Judge said. “My mindset today was to go out and be aggressive.”

New York added two runs in the third against Kevin Gausman (10-10), and Headley’s drive off Mike Wright made it 7-0 in the fourth.

By taking two out of three, the Yankees earned their first series win in Baltimore since September 2013. The 11-series drought was the second-longest in franchise history, behind only a 12-series run in Oakland from 1985-91.

“We don’t usually leave here winning the series, especially recently, so it’s a good feeling,” Gardner said.

Starlin Castro homered in the sixth for an 8-0 lead, and Todd Frazier went deep in the seventh to give every New York starter at least one hit.

After going 6-4 on their penultimate homestand, the Orioles head to Cleveland trailing Minnesota and Los Angeles for the final AL wild card.

“I still think it’s going to be there for us, but it’s going to be hard,” said manager Buck Showalter.

Coming off two starts in which he didn’t allow a run over 13 2/3 innings, Gausman gave up an RBI double to Gregorius in the first before Judge ripped a belt-high fastball deep into the center-field bleachers.

“I threw a lot of good pitches early on and obviously left a pitch up to Judge,” Gausman said. “But overall I just wasn’t throwing enough strikes.”

Gausman was lifted after yielding five runs in three innings. In five starts against New York this season, the right-hander is 1-2 with a 9.27 ERA.



ROSTER MOVE

Wright was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: RHP Adam Warren, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday with a lower back spasm, could return this season. “It’s possible just because he’s a reliever,” Girardi said.

Orioles: SS J.J. Hardy (wrist) could be activated on Friday, Showalter said.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (11-10, 4.54 ERA) helps New York launch a three-game series in Texas on Friday. He is 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA over his last three starts.

Orioles: Wade Miley (8-11, 4.91 ERA) takes the mound on Friday night against the AL Central-leading Indians.