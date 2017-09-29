Cardinals out of play-off contention after Cubs hold on

The St Louis Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention after the Chicago Cubs held on for a 2-1 win on Thursday.

Leonys Martin leaped at the centre-field fence to rob Paul DeJong of a game-tying home run with two outs in the 11th inning, to preserve the Cubs’ advantage.

St Louis missed the play-offs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007 and 2008. At 82-77, the Cardinals are assured their fewest wins since going 78-84 in 2007.

A day after clinching their second straight NL Central title, the defending World Series champions started only two position players who had played in at least 100 games – outfielders Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber singled off Matt Bowman (3-6) with one out in the 11th and Davis, who struck out in his first three at-bats, hit a run-scoring double down the left-field line.

Jen-Ho Tseng (1-0) pitched three hitless innings.

Happ homered in the first off Lance Lynn, who allowed three hits in five innings. Lynn is eligible for free agency and likely was making his final start for the Cardinals.

Kyle Hendricks struck out nine and allowed four hits in five innings. Dexter Fowler had an RBI groundout in the sixth against Justin Grimm.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: C Yadier Molina remains in a concussion protocol and likely will not play for the remainder of the season. He was removed from Monday’s game after taking two foul tips off the mask on successive pitches.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jose Quintana (7-3, 3.50) will face visiting Cincinnati and RHP Robert Stephenson (5-6, 4.86) on Friday. Quintana pitched a three-hit shutout over Milwaukee on September 24.

Cardinals: RHP John Gant (0-0, 3.65) will face Milwaukee and RHP Chase Anderson (11-4, 2.81) on Friday in St Louis. Gant will be making his second start this season.

Thursday’s other MLB results:

Los Angeles Angels 4-5 Chicago White Sox

Oakland Athletics 4-1 Texas Rangers

Detroit Tigers 4-1 Kansas City Royals