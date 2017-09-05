Indians beat White Sox 9-4 for 13th straight win

Jose Ramirez hit two more homers, Austin Jackson also connected and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 9-4 on Tuesday night for their 13th straight victory, the longest run by a major league team this season.

Danny Salazar got just two outs in his return from right elbow inflammation, but Cleveland’s deep bullpen took over from there. Seven relievers combined for 8 1/3 scoreless innings as the Indians moved within one of their franchise-record 14-game win streak last year.

Jackson and Ramirez hit back-to-back homers during Cleveland’s three-run first against David Holmberg (2-4). Ramirez added another solo shot in the second, and the AL Central leaders went ahead to stay on Greg Allen’s tiebreaking, two-run double in the third. Yan Gomes tacked on a three-run shot in the ninth.

Ramirez has five homers in his last three games. He is batting .500 (17 for 34) with seven homers and nine RBIs on Cleveland’s 11-game road trip.

Matt Davidson hit a three-run drive for last-place Chicago, which has dropped six of eight. Top prospect Yoan Moncada went 1 for 5 in his return from a bruised right shin.

Davidson’s 24th homer chased Salazar and gave the White Sox a 4-3 lead in the first. It was the first time the Indians had trailed since they were down by one against the New York Yankees on Aug. 28.

Win streak: 13 Magic number: 14 pic.twitter.com/YzJoJbnhbz — WWWWWWWWWWWWWindians (@Indians) September 6, 2017

Cleveland responded with Ramirez’s 25th of the season and then a clutch hit by Allen in the third. With two outs and runners on first and second, Allen hit a liner into the corner in left to give the Indians a 6-4 lead.

Dan Otero (3-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win. The White Sox put two on in the eighth, but Bryan Shaw struck out Yolmer Sanchez to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: 1B Carlos Santana was shaken up after he was hit on the right leg by a pitch from Carson Fulmer in the seventh, but stayed in the game. … OF Jay Bruce (sore neck) was held out for the fourth straight game. With the White Sox sending a lefty to the mound, manager Terry Francona decided to give Bruce another day. … LHP Andrew Miller (right knee patellar tendinitis) threw a side session Monday in Cleveland and is scheduled for another one on Wednesday. … 2B Jason Kipnis (right hamstring strain) worked out with the team before the game. … The Indians were awaiting clearance for OF Bradley Zimmer, who was going through the concussion protocol. He was expected to see a doctor right before the game.

White Sox: RHP James Shields got in a full workout and expects to make his next scheduled start after he was hit on the right knee by a line drive in the seventh inning of Chicago’s 5-3 loss in the series opener. … OF/INF Nicky Delmonico (sprained right wrist) was slated to take batting practice with the team. If he responds well, he could be activated in the next day or two. … Minor league RHP Tyler Danish dislocated his left shoulder when he was involved in a car accident Monday night in Florida. He is expected to recover in seven to 10 days. … Minor league RHP Dylan Cease, acquired from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade, was scratched from a playoff start with Class A Kannapolis because of shoulder fatigue. But he is expected to pitch in the instructional league this month.

UP NEXT

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco (13-6, 3.67 ERA) and White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (0-2, 6.06 ERA) square off when the four-game series resumes Wednesday night. Carrasco is 9-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 15 road starts this year. Lopez pitched six innings of three-run ball in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Friday in his first start since Aug. 17 after being sidelined by a strained back.

