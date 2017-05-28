Baseball Hall of Fame unveils Homer Simpson’s plaque in Cooperstown

The Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed its newest — and undoubtedly oddest — ‘member’ on Saturday, as a part of Hall of Fame Classic weekend.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the fabled – Homer at the Bat – episode of the “The Simpsons”, the Hall opened its door for the beloved cartoon goofball. Here is Homer’s ceremonial Cooperstown plaque:

And a few of his Springfield Isotopes softball teammates showed up for the event:

A legendary reunion to celebrate Homer’s “induction” into the Hall of Fame. #HOFHomer #HOFClassic pic.twitter.com/JcVGPJNlBB — Baseball Hall ? (@baseballhall) May 27, 2017

That’s Steve Sax, Wade Boggs and Ozzie Smith. Not pictured: Don Mattingly and his sideburns.

Despite the Isotopes’ major-league starpower, Homer was the hero of the championship game when he pinch-hits for Darryl Strawberry with the bases loaded and the score tied 43-43 in the bottom of the ninth. Homer forces in the winning run by being hit in the head — and knocked unconscious — by a pitch.

The Hall of Fame also will unveil a special Simpsons-themed exhibit at the museum this weekend.