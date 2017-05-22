Gomes stars as Indians sweep Astros with 8-6 win

Yan Gomes homered and tied a career high with five RBIs to lead the Cleveland Indians over the Houston Astros 8-6 on Sunday and complete a three-game sweep.

Gomes' third-inning homer off Joe Musgrove (3-4) gave the Indians a 3-1 lead, and Cleveland added three more runs in the fourth. The Indians are 5-1 against Houston this season, dealing the Astros two of their three series losses.

WAYYYYY OUTTA HERE A post shared by indians (@indians) on May 21, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Danny Salazar (3-4) yielded three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.

Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer off Zach McAllister on the 13th pitch of an at-bat with two outs and the ninth, and Alex Bregman homered on the next pitch. McAllister then struck out Nori Aoki.

Musgrove allowed a season-high seven runs and matched a high with eight hits. He lasted three-plus innings in his shortest start this season, and his ERA rose from 4.57 to 5.63.

Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer and Carlos Beltran had a solo shot for the Astros, whose tied their season high with their third straight loss.

Gomes' RBI double and Jason Kipnis' run-scoring single built a 2-0 lead in the second. Beltran hit his fourth home in the bottom half, but Musgrove walked consecutive batters with two outs in the third, then allowed Gomes' third homer.

Consecutive singles by Kipnis and Francisco Lindor chased Musgrove in the fourth, and Edwin Encarnacion hit a run-scoring single off Ashur Tolliver, who plunked Gomes with two outs and the bases loaded. Bradley Zimmer added an RBI single that opened an 8-1 lead.

Good guys get the sweep! #WWWIndians A post shared by indians (@indians) on May 21, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: OF Austin Jackson (toe) went 2 for 3 in his second rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. He is to play there again on Tuesday before he is re-evaluated. … RHP Corey Kluber threw 50 pitches in a simulated game on Saturday. He is slated to throw a bullpen session on Monday and then the Indians will decide whether he can make a rehabilitation start on Thursday.

Astros: C Brian McCann was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. The move was retroactive to Saturday and came a day after Houston placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list because of a pinched nerve in his neck.

UP NEXT

Indians: Josh Tomlin (2-5, 6.86 ERA) is to start the opener of a two-game series at Cincinnati on Monday. Tomlin will look to bounce back after allowing seven hits and six runs in 2 1/3 innings of a 7-4 loss against Tampa Bay in his last start.

Astros: Brad Peacock (2-0, 1.10) will move out of the bullpen to make his first start this season in place of Keuchel when Houston opens a four-game series against Detroit on Monday. Peacock, who has appeared in 12 games this season, last started on Sept. 30 against the Angels when he allowed five hits and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings of a 7-1 loss.

Sunday's MLB results:

Cincinnati Reds 4-6 Colorado Rockies

New York Mets 5-12 Los Angeles Angels

Tampa Bay Rays 2-3 New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves 2-3 Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles 1-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 Philadelphia Phillies

Houston Astros 6-8 Cleveland Indians

Minnesota Twins 4-6 Kansas City Royals

St.Louis Cardinals 8-3 San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs 13-6 Milwaukee Brewers

Oakland Athletics 3-12 Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 Miami Marlins

Seattle Mariners 1-8 Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins 8-4 Kansas City Royals

San Diego Padres 5-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Detroit Tigers 2-5 Texas Rangers