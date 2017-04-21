Santana and Bauer help Indians to Twins win

Trevor Bauer struck out seven in six-and-a-third innings and Carlos Santana had two doubles to steer the Cleveland Indians to a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Bauer (1-2) gave up two runs, three hits and three walks, lowering his ERA from 8.44 to 6.35. Andrew Miller pitched one-and-a-third innings of scoreless relief and the Indians took all three games in a series that included a rainout Wednesday night.

Ervin Santana gave up one run, four hits and three walks over six innings for the Twins, who are 1-5 in a 10-game homestand.

Bauer gave up 10 runs in ten-and-two-thirds innings over his first two starts, but was much better on Thursday. He balked in a run in the fourth inning when he stumbled on the mound with the bases loaded, then fell behind 2-0 when Jorge Polanco hit a sacrifice fly.

Ervin Santana was coming off of a one-hitter against the White Sox last week and with a 0.64 ERA has been every bit the ace the Twins have long yearned for. He wasn’t quite as sharp on a chilly afternoon. He had a streak of 22 straight scoreless innings snapped in the fifth when Carlos Santana doubled home Abraham Almonte.

Ballgame! We celebrate #NationalHighFiveDay with a 6-2 win over Minnesota, giving us three straight Ws.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/JAnKd3lnxT — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 20, 2017

Carlos Santana delivered another RBI double in the seventh inning, and Tyler Duffey (0-1) and Taylor Rogers each walked in a run with the bases loaded.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said 2B Jason Kipnis, on the treatment table with right shoulder inflammation, was on track to rejoin the team this weekend in Chicago.

.@ErvinSantana_54 just tossed 2️⃣2️⃣ consecutive scoreless innings. That ties @kgib44 for the 5th longest streak in #MNTwins history. pic.twitter.com/ZGWeTVXs1v — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 20, 2017

Twins: LHP Ryan O’Rourke, sidelined since March with a strained forearm, flew from Florida to the Twin Cities for an examination. The Twins said there is no structural damage.

MOLITOR EJECTED

Twins manager Paul Molitor was ejected in the eighth inning during an argument surrounding plate umpire Alan Porter calling Jason Castro out on strikes on a checked swing. Molitor appeared to be asking Porter to look for help from third base umpire Andy Fletcher, but he was quickly given the hook. It was Molitor’s fifth career ejection and first this season.

BUXTON’S SLIDE

Twins CF Byron Buxton struck out again and his hitting is .082. His 24 strikeouts lead the majors. But before the game, Molitor told reporters he is not contemplating sending his prized youngster back to Triple-A.

“We’re not at that point, so I don’t want to waste too much time talking about that,” Molitor said.

“But obviously it’s not an unexpected question because people are going to wonder.”

UP NEXT

Indians: Cleveland stay on the road, opening a series in Chicago against the White Sox on Friday. RHP Corey Kluber (1-1, 6.38) starts against Chicago LHP Jose Quintana (0-3, 6.75).

Twins: LHP Hector Santiago (1-1, 1.47) will take the mound on Friday to open a home series against RHP Justin Verlander (1-1, 5.71) and the Detroit Tigers.

