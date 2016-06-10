Rangers back to winning ways, Pirates sunk

Prince Fielder and Rougned Odor hit late home runs as the Texas Rangers got back to winning ways in the MLB after a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday.

The Rangers were beaten by their in-state rivals on Wednesday but came out on top in the series finale and have now won nine out of their 10 games this year against the Astros.

Mitch Moreland, Jurickson Profar and Nomar Mazara drove in runs in the third inning to put the Rangers ahead before Fielder and Odor went deep to confirm victory.

DJ LeMahieu homered and drove in three runs to help the Colorado Rockies to a 11-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Carlos Beltran and Brian McCann hit run-scoring doubles and Jefry Marte added a pinch-hit two-run homer as the New York Yankees completed a four-game sweep over the Los Angeles Angels with a 6-3 win.

Chris Davis drove in three runs, including a home run and a ninth-inning winner, to guide the Baltimore Orioles to a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yadier Molina ‘s RBI single in the eighth edged the St Louis Cardinals to a 3-2 triumph over the Cincinnati Reds.

Chris Johnson’s pinch-hit homer capped a seven-run seventh inning as the Miami Marlins beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3.

The New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2, the Chicago White Sox got the better of the Washington Nationals 3-1 and the Cleveland Indians saw off the Seattle Mariners 5-3.