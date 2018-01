James Rodriguez optimstis raih treble

Find yourself a partner that looks at you like @jamesrodriguez10 looks at @esmuellert 😉🤩 #MiaSanMia #VfBFCB #FCBayern #Bundesliga #Herbstfinale #Müllered #friends #friendshipgoals #squadgoals #happy #smile #James #😊

A post shared by FC Bayern Official (@fcbayern) on Dec 17, 2017 at 4:31am PST