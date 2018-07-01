Lee Chong Wei bags 12th Malaysia Open

Malaysia’s Lee Chong Wei was victorious once again in his home tournament on Sunday as he won the Malaysia Open for a record 12th time.

The 35-year-old battled hard against the in-form Kento Momota of Japan to take the title in two sets, beating the world number 11 21-17, 23-21 in an hour and 11 minutes.

It marked a sensational tournament for the home favourite, who didn’t drop a set all week.

The victory ended Momota’s 21-match unbeaten run.

It was a first title of the season for the veteran shuttler, and adds to titles he won in 2004-2006, 2008-2014, and 2016.

Play Of The Day | Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2018 F #badminton #HSBCBWFbadminton pic.twitter.com/rFUh1Uq3wa — BWF (@bwfmedia) July 1, 2018

In the women’s singles, defending champion Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying beat CHina’s He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-11 to claim the title for the second time.

The world number one also won in 2013.

In doubles action, Japan was the big winner as they won both the men’s and women’s doubles titles.

Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda swept aside compatriots Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-8, 21-10 in just 30 minutes to claim a first Malaysia men’s doubles title ever for Japan.

While in the women’s event, Olympic champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi defeated Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China 21-12, 21-12.