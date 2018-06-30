Chong Wei into Malaysia Open semis after world no.1 Axelsen demolition

Lee Chong Wei made light work on Danish world number one Viktor Axelsen to cruise into the Malaysia Open semifinals after a 21-17, 21-9 victory in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Turning 36 this year, Lee is 12-years senior to the Dane, but the Malaysian was a spring chicken in front of a strong home backing with a fiery attacking display to triumph in 45-minutes.

Lee insists he has another two Malaysian Open tournaments in him after his dominant victory.

“I still have it in me to play in another two Malaysia Open tournaments. And if all goes according to plan, I want to play in the 2020 Olympics too,” Lee told FOX Sports Asia after his triumph.

“He is a youngster who is also the world number one, and I came into this match with nothing to lose. The first eight points was difficult, but I told myself to focus and not concede points.”

Axelsen was also coughing throughout the match.

When asked of his opponent’s predicament, Lee said, “If he is coughing, then there is no need to play!”

The 11-time champion will now go on to face Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto, whom he holds a superior 16-0 win record.

“I will get some rest and focus on tomorrow’s match. I have never lost to Tommy before, and I hope that will continue.”

As usual, Lee is the only Malaysian left in the tournament as the rest faltered.

In the women’s singles, Goh Jin Wei gave a good account of herself against Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying, but the world number one was just a class above to win 21-15, 21-15.

Men’s doubles Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong also disappointed yet again after falling to a 21-9, 21-17 loss against Japan’s Takeshi Kamura-Keigo Sonoda.

Japanese Kento Momota meanwhile stayed on course for a major title when he made the semifinals after beating Taiwanese Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 21-11.

Momota was banned for over a year by the Japanese federation for gambling in 2016, but has made a strong return since.

He will take on India’s Srikanth Kidambi in the semifinals.