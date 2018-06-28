Lee Chong Wei: My fire is burning strong to win Malaysia Open

Lee Chong Wei insists the fire is burning strong in him to bag another Malaysia Open title after the Malaysian ace dispatched South Korea’s Lee Hyun-Ill 21-7, 21-7 to storm into the quarterfinals.

“Hyun-Ill is my oldest opponent, I haven’t played him in six years. It’s good to see him fighting strong, as I remember matches against him were always a close affair,” reflected Lee after the win.

Lee’s 29-minute victory sets him up with a mouth-watering quarterfinal clash against world number one and top seed Viktor Axelsen on Friday.

The lanky Dane was made to work hard for the victory, needing 67-minutes to overcome Thailand’s Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk 23-21, 19-21, 21-11.

But Lee, gunning for his 12th Malaysia Open triumph, insists he has nothing to lose against Axelsen.

“I have got nothing to lose, I will just go out and enjoy the match. The level of competition this year is high, but I won’t give up. I hold good memories of wins on my home turf. My fire to win is still going strong.” he added.

The 36-year-old played one of his finest games in recent times when he beat Axelsen in straight games at last month’s Thomas Cup.

With a strong home support expected to descent at the Axiata Arena tomorrow, Lee will be cheered on every point he wins to beat the Dane again.

But Malaysian fans will be slighted after seeing Chinese legend Lin Dan exit the tournament.

The defending champion fell to a tame 21-19, 21-12 defeat to compatriot Shi Yuqi, who also beat him to win this year’s All England Championship.

Lee would set up a semifinal clash against Shi, should he overcome Axelsen. Shi will face Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto in the last eight.

Also progressing to the last eight is rising Malaysian women’s singles shuttler Goh Jin Wei, who recovered from a game down to beat the South Korea’s Sung Ji-hyun 15-21, 21-18, 23-21 in a pulsating 78-minute contest.

Goh will go on to face top seed Tai Tzu-Ying in the last eight.

Photo credit: Badminton Association of Malaysia Facebook