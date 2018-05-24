Indonesia edge Korea to top Thomas Cup group

Indonesia defeated South Korea in a tight Thomas Cup battle in Bangkok on Wednesday to earn Group B bragging rights.

While both South Korea and Indonesia had already earned quarter-final spots, their clash on Wednesday would decide who would top the group and face the runner-up from another group in the quarter-finals.

And it was Indonesia who secured a 3-2 victory to earn themselves a potentially easier route to the weekend’s semi-finals.

Son Wan-ho put the Koreans on the front foot by beating Anthony Ginting 22-20, 22-20 in the opening game.

But top-ranked doubles pair Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon did the business against Korean duo Chung Eui-seok and Kim Won-ho to level the scores.

Korea then took a 2-1 lead after Heo Kwang-hee upset Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-19, but veteran duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan won their match against Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Duk-young to again bring Indonesia level.

It all came down to the final match of the tie, which went Indonesia’s way as Firman Abdul Kholik won the battle of the youngsters against Ha Young-woong.

The top two teams also battled it out for bragging rights in Group C, with Japan easily beating Chinese Taipei 5-0 to secure top spot.

Hong Kong beat Germany 3-2 in the other Group C match, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Taipei from going through at their expense.

There was another top-of-the-table clash as Group D wrapped up, with Malaysia going down 3-2 to Denmark.

Captain Lee Chong Wei won his match, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Danes from narrowly taking the tie.

Malaysia still did enough to advance to the quarter-finals, though, following their two earlier Group D victories.

In the women’s Uber Cup, India missed out on advancing to the last eight after going down 5-0 to group winners Japan.

Canada beat Australia 4-1 in the other tie to secure second place.

In Group B, Thailand defeated Taipei 3-2, though both teams still went through to the quarters.

Group D came to a close with Malaysia beating France 5-0, though it wasn’t enough to secure their spot in the knockout stage.

Indonesia lost 3-2 to group winners China but still did enough to advance by virtue of their two earlier victories.