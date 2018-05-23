Chen thumps Prannoy in Thomas Cup

Top seeds China thumped India 4-0 in their second Group A Thomas Cup match in Bangkok to lead the group standings.

Chen Long of China needed just 28 minutes to see off India’s Prannoy H.S 21-9, 21-9 while Shi Yuqi battled for 58 minutes to defeat India’s Sai Praneeth B. 21-9, 15-21, 21-12 and lead 2-0 after two matches.

In the doubles, China never let up, as Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan saw off Indian duo Arjun M.R and Ramchandran Shlok 21-12, 21-15.

In a tight second doubles encounter, China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen beat Arun George and Sanyam Shukla of India 21-15, 20-22, 21-15.

Other Thomas Cup Results:

Group A

France Def. Australia 5-0

Group B

Indonesia Def. Thailand [2-1]

Group C

Chinese Taipei Def. Hong Kong 4-1

Japan Def. Germany 4-1

Group D

Denmark Def. Russia 5-0

In a women’s Uber Cup Group D clash, China beat Malaysia 4-1 to top the standings after two matches on two points.

In the singles matches, Chen Yufei battles past Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah 18-21, 22-20, 21-18 in 65 minutes and in the second singles tie Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei defeated China’s E Bingjiao 21-9, 17-21, 21-13.

In the third singles tie, Gao Fangjie of China downed Ying Ying Lee 21-16, 21-15.

China then wrapped up the match by winning both doubles matches as Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China hammered Yea Ching Goh and Soong Fie Cho of Malaysia 21-9, 21-8 and Huang Dongping and Yu Zheng of China cruised past Chow Mei Kuan and Vivian Hoo 21-19, 21-15 to win the tie 4-1.

Other Uber Cup Results:

Group B

Chinese Taipei Def. Germany 5-0

Group C

Russia Def. Mauritius 5-0

Korea def. Denmark 3-2

Group D

Indonesia Def. France 5-0

China Def. Malaysia 4-1