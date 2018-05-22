Malaysia off and running at the Thomas Cup

Lee Chong Wei opened with a victory to help Malaysia beat Russia 5-0 in their opening Group D tie of the Thomas Cup in Bangkok.

Captain Chong Wei set the tone in the first match of the tie by beating Vladimir Malkov 21-9, 21-6.

The pair Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong also won their match against World No 10s Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov, while Lee Zii Jia won on his Thomas Cup debut against Sergey Sirant, 21-13, 21-16.

Scratch pair Aaron Chia and Teo Ee Yi made it 4-0, while Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin completed the rout with a 21-9, 21-12 win over Rodion Alimov.

Denmark also won their opening tie of Group D by beating Algeri a 5-0 to join Malaysia at the top of the standings.

In Group A, China made sure of their place in the quarter-finals after beating France 5-0. It was their second straight win after also thumping Australia on Sunday.

Also in Group A, India bounced back from their opening defeat against France to beat Australia 4-1.

In the only other match of the day, Korea beat Canada 4-1 in Group B to make sure of their place in the last eight, having beaten Thailand on day one.

Meanwhile, the women are contesting the Uber Cup at the same venue, and on Monday, Japan advanced to the last eight after making it two wins from two with a 5-0 victory over Canada.

Thailand also picked up their second straight win in Group B, beating Hong Kong 5-0.

Group C is already decided, with both Korea and Denmark winning their first two games.