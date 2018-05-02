Malaysian badminton stars receive huge bans

Former junior world champion Zulfadli Zulkiffli and Tan Chun Seang have received bans for match fixing.

The duo were banned from competing for 20 and 15 years respectively after an independent panel found them guilty of corruption after a number of irregular match results and betting since 2013.

Zulkiffli and Tan, who have both represented Malaysia at the highest level, have also been fined $25 000 and $15 000 respectively by the sport’s governing body, the Badminton World Federation.

The panel found that the pair had committed no less than 57 violations of the sport’s code of conduct.

They were reportedly ousted after a whistleblower came forward to authorities alleging he had been approached by Zulkiffli at a tournament in Brazil in 2016.