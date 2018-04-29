Momota upsets Chen to become Asia champ

Kento Momota of Japan defeated home favourite Chen Long on Sunday to win badminton’s Asia Championships.

Momota, ranked 17 in the world, upset the Olympic Champion in front of a partisan crowd in Wuhan with a stunning 21-17, 21-13 win.

It was the 23-year old’s first win in five attempts against Chen, the unheralded Momota rattling off seven consecutive points as he sealed the win in exactly one hour.

The win came after Momota dispatched two-time champion Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in the semi-finals a day earlier.

In the women’s singles, number one seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan defeated China’s Chen Yufei 21-19, 22-20 in a tight match. It was Tai’s eighth win in eight meetings with her opponent.

In the mixed doubles, top seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen claimed victory with a 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 win over third seeded Japanese pair Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda.