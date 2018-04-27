Chong Wei ousts top seed Srikanth in Wuhan

Lee Chong Wei defeated Kidambi Srikanth for the second time this month to advance to the semi-finals of the Asian Badminton Championships.

The Malaysian ace showed his win over Srikanth at the Commonwealth Games – which delivered a gold medal for his country – was no fluke as he dispatched the top seed 21-12, 21-15 in just 21 minutes in Friday’s quarter-finals.

Chong Wei now moves on to face Kento Momota for a place in the final, after the Japanese shuttler defeated seventh seed Chou Tien Chen 21-5, 21-13.

The second semi-final sees third seed an home favourite Chen Long take on India’s H.S Prannoy.

Chen narrowly defeated Angus Ng Ka Long 22-24, 21-15, 21-7 in a tight encounter, while Prannoy also battled back superbly from a game down to upset second seed Son Wan Ho 18-21, 23-21, 21-12.

In the women’s draw, top seed and World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying sailed into the semis with a 21-14, 21-9 victory over He Bingjiao. She moves on to face a former World No 1 in Saina Nehwal.

The second semi-final is a battle between sixth seed Chen Yufei – the home favourite – and seventh seed Sung Jy Hyun.